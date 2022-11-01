Faisal Shahkar appointed police adviser to UN peacekeeping

Faisal Shahkar is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Punjab.

NEW YORK: Faisal Shahkar, a top Pakistani police officer, has been appointed as the Police Adviser in the United Nations Department of Peace Operations (DPO),

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the UN regular noon briefing on Monday that Shahkar was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Shahkar succeeds Luis Carrilho of Portugal who recently completed his assignment. He brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience.

He is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Punjab. He has also served in several senior positions with the Pakistan Police, including Additional Inspector of Police in the Punjab (2015-2018), as well as Regional Police Chief (2014-15).

IGP Shahkar has more than nine years of experience with the United Nations at Headquarters and the field where he most recently served as Team Leader within the United Nations Standing Police Capacity (2020-2021).

He further served with the Department of Peace Operations’ Police Division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) (2004-2005) and the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH) (2000-2002).

Shahkar is a graduate of the University of London with a master’s degree in law (L.L.M). He also holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of the Punjab. He is fluent in English and Urdu.

