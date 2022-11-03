Former Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s remand prolonged by 1 day

Former Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s remand was prolonged by 1 day.

Decision was reserved in the land-grabbing case in District Kachhari Lahore.

Dost Muhammad Mazari’s lawyer said that the FIR was registered against the law.

Advertisement

The court extended the physical remand of former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari by one day, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the decision was reserved on the request for physical remand of the former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in the land-grabbing case in District Kachhari Lahore.

On behalf of accused Dost Mazari, Syed Farhad Ali Shah Advocate opposed the physical remand, saying that anti-corruption filed the case on political grounds.

As per details, lawyer Farhad Ali Shah submitted that the Punjab government is opposing after the election of the Chief Minister in the Assembly. Dost Mazari also played a role in the election of the Chief Minister according to the constitution. The High Court Multan bench has ordered the suspension of anti-corruption notices.

Dost Muhammad Mazari’s lawyer said that the FIR was registered against the law. Remand is being taken on the basis of exportation of records.

The prosecution requested that the accused be given a 10-day physical remand for investigation and recovery of records. On which the court extended the physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari by one day.

Advertisement

Also Read ACE Punjab arrests Dost Muhammad Mazari in Lahore ACE Punjab arrested Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land grabbing case Mazari...