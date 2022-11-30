Advertisement
FPSC announced CSS 2022 result !

Articles
The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Central Superior Services CSS exam result has not announced which was expected to be announced on, 30th of November.

Another update is that the date for CSS Final Result 2022 is December 15th, 2022 as expected

Moreover, successful candidates will be eligible to be recruited as the Gazetted officers for Grade 17.

More than 15000 candidates applied for the exam. The expected success rate in the 2022 CSS exam is not more than 3% which was at 2.2% last year 2021.

FPSC CSS 2022 result

When result will be announce, Candidates who appeared in the CSS exam 2022 can find their results through the official website www.fpsc.gov.pk.

