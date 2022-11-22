Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam?

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has been in the spotlight since he went to the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar, the first Muslim nation to host the event.
It all began when Morgan Freeman traveled to Qatar to host the major event’s opening ceremony.
Also check: Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 22 Nov 2022
Ghanim Al Muftah, a 22-year-old Qatari disability activist and motivational speaker, joined the Hollywood star on stage during the ceremony.
Since then, rumors that Morgan Freeman has converted to Islam is circulating all over the internet but the truth, however, is quite the opposite.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Morgan’s propensity for many religions is not a secret, and he has produced multiple programs on various occasions in an effort to define and investigate them. Islam is undoubtedly one of them.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
However, it does not prove yet that he has decided to devote the rest of his life to Islam.
Read More News On
Catch all the Hollywood News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.