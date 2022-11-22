  • News
  Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam?
Articles
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has been in the spotlight since he went to the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar, the first Muslim nation to host the event.

It all began when Morgan Freeman traveled to Qatar to host the major event’s opening ceremony.

Ghanim Al Muftah, a 22-year-old Qatari disability activist and motivational speaker, joined the Hollywood star on stage during the ceremony.

Since then, rumors that Morgan Freeman has converted to Islam is circulating all over the internet but the truth, however, is quite the opposite.

Morgan’s propensity for many religions is not a secret, and he has produced multiple programs on various occasions in an effort to define and investigate them. Islam is undoubtedly one of them.

However, it does not prove yet that he has decided to devote the rest of his life to Islam.

