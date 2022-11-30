Is Naseem Shah joining “acting field,” Waqar Younis revealed it

Is Naseem Shah joining the acting field?

We have seen some cricketers who decided to pursue acting receive negative feedback.

Naseem quickly became a national crush.

Recent images of Naseem Shah with Waqar Younis are letting people know more about what he appears to be involved in.

It’s very nice to see that Naseem Shah is not only a famous cricket player but also a fantastic actor, Waqar Younis wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter account. Waqar Younis’ tweet has others wondering what the two of them are up to. The true game is being revealed by the cameras in the backdrop. It’s clear that people are upset about this news and sincerely want the young man to focus on cricket.

Some knowledgeable observers have predicted that it will once more be a TV commercial for detergent powder. Like Wasim Akram, he must also be engaging in similar behaviour. His white dress shirt, by the way, suggests it must be similar to this. The consensus is that he shouldn’t commit this error by dabbling in modelling and acting. His career could be destroyed by this since his focus would be diverted.

Stay Tuned Everyone Something BIG’s coming up @iNaseemShah not only an excellent Cricketer but also a very good Actor♥️ pic.twitter.com/nqprJJe7xD Advertisement — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) November 22, 2022

When this dashing dude’s spectacular balling left everyone in awe during the Asia Cup 2022, he quickly became a national crush. Urvashi attracted a lot of attention thanks to the memes that were rising from the ground alongside him. This time, it’s up to us all to find out what he’s really up to. This is the image.

