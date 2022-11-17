ISSI holds third TLF on ‘Pakistan’s Energy Vision’

“The government’s vision of the energy sector is to energise the whole sector. Energise the poor and create the infrastructure that allows them upward social mobility,” was said by the keynote speaker Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik while addressing the Thought Leaders Forum (TLF).

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised its third TLF on November 17, 2022, under the title, “Pakistan’s Energy Vision: A Harbinger for Economic Development.” Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of the State Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division was the keynote speaker.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISSI in his welcome remarks highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion. Earlier, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, in his introductory remarks apprised the audience of the significance of TLF.

Dr. Malik in his address said that the subsidies have hindered the growth of the energy sector infrastructure. Productivity needs to be increased in both the public and private sectors through innovation and technology infusion. The major problems of the energy sector include availability, affordability, and fiscal sustainability. Therefore, building pipelines especially from Central Asia to Pakistan like TAPI is necessary. Also, it is important to work on indigenizing gas exploration in the country to build capacity and focus on renewable sources of energy.

He further stated that Pakistan is soon aiming at announcing its refining policy and is expected to attract an investment of 12 billion US dollars to set up a world-class refinery in the country.

His address was followed by a Q & A session on a wide range of topics including energy security, circular debt, and self-sustainability in the energy market.

Toward the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, BOG ISSI, presented ISSI’s souvenir to the keynote speaker. The event was received well across the board.