Kate Middleton faced harassment while dating Prince William

Kate Middleton complained in writing to the (PCC) about a photograph published in 2007.

Photograph shows Kate Middleton looking over her shoulder as she strolls down the street.

The picture was taken while she was dating Prince William, who is now married.

According to reports, Kate Middleton complained in writing to the Press Complaints Commission (PCC) about a picture of her that was published in a British newspaper in 2007 while she was dating Prince William.

According to a March 30, 2007, report by Reuters, the photograph depicts Kate Middleton looking over her shoulder as she strolls down the street while holding a coffee. The caption suggested that “stony-faced Kate” was about to reprimand William after he was allegedly seen that month with other women.

The unsigned snapshot was taken as a result of harassment, according to Middleton’s lawsuit.

Middleton and William met while attending St Andrews University in Scotland. They are now married and the parents of three children.

In an earlier letter to the newspaper editors, Kate Middleton’s attorneys urged prudence and cautioned that one option was to file a complaint with the PCC.

Later, following an apology and admission of mistake, Kate Middleton reached a settlement with the publication regarding her claim of harassment.

