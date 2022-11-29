Advertisement
  • Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul
Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar is in Kabul leading a high-level delegation.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi in Kabul and discussed matters of bilateral importance.

The minister of state arrived in Kabul to lead a delegation to hold political dialogue with the interim Afghan government.

The meeting focused on political consultations between the two governments. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present.

“A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and socioeconomic projects,” the Foreign Office said.

Earlier on her arrival in the Afghan capital, Hina Rabbani Khar was received at the airport by Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and the Pakistan embassy’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani.

The minister of state also met a delegation from Women’s Chamber of Commerce, where she expressed keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Foreign Office, the minister of state underlined the important role of women in society. She announced that Pakistan will give preference to the import of products by women-run businesses in Afghanistan.

Khar also held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Interim Afghan Government Abdul Salam Hanafi. Afghan Minister for Mines & Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar was also present. They discussed bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

She also held a meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi. Bilateral trade, economic relations, transit and connectivity came under focus while they also discussed mechanisms to oversee cooperation in these areas.

Khar is in Kabul leading a high-level delegation of Pakistani officials to meet the Afghan government officials during a day’s visit. The bilateral talks came after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off a months-long ceasefire with Pakistan.

