Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meghan Markle seriously threatened by far right

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Neil Basu is the former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police.
  • He spoke about threats against Meghan Markle on Channel 4 News.
  • Omid Scobie, the biographer of Meghan and Harry, says he saw these threats firsthand.
Advertisement

There have been numerous severe, credible threats against Meghan Markle coming from the far-right, according to former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police Neil Basu.

He spoke about the “disgusting and very real” threats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to confront on Channel 4 News.

Omid Scobie, the biographer of Meghan and Harry, responded to his remark by saying, “I saw some of these threats firsthand while the Sussexes were working royals.”

“I have written about them in numerous report. For those who have scoffed about ongoing security matters, the following from Met Police’s former head of counter terrorism should be illuminating,” he said while sharing a clip from Neil Basu’s interview.

After leaving their royal duties, Harry and Meghan are now raising their two children in California.

Also Read

Meghan Markle faced ‘disgusting and very real’ threats, says former police officer
Meghan Markle faced ‘disgusting and very real’ threats, says former police officer

Neil Basu is the former head of counter-terrorism for the Metropolitan Police....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix series Thieves of the Wood will be leaving after 3 years
Netflix series Thieves of the Wood will be leaving after 3 years
Jonnie Irwin receives best wishes from fans as he fights cancer
Jonnie Irwin receives best wishes from fans as he fights cancer
Keanu Reeves discloses 'John Wick' Spinoff details at CCXP
Keanu Reeves discloses 'John Wick' Spinoff details at CCXP
Keanu Reeves performs at CCXP for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Keanu Reeves performs at CCXP for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Meghan imposed her narrative on Harry?
Meghan imposed her narrative on Harry?
Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil blockbuster
Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil blockbuster
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story