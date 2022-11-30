Meghan Markle seriously threatened by far right

Neil Basu is the former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police.

He spoke about threats against Meghan Markle on Channel 4 News.

Omid Scobie, the biographer of Meghan and Harry, says he saw these threats firsthand.

There have been numerous severe, credible threats against Meghan Markle coming from the far-right, according to former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police Neil Basu.

He spoke about the “disgusting and very real” threats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to confront on Channel 4 News.

Omid Scobie, the biographer of Meghan and Harry, responded to his remark by saying, “I saw some of these threats firsthand while the Sussexes were working royals.”

“I have written about them in numerous report. For those who have scoffed about ongoing security matters, the following from Met Police’s former head of counter terrorism should be illuminating,” he said while sharing a clip from Neil Basu’s interview.

After leaving their royal duties, Harry and Meghan are now raising their two children in California.

