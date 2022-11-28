Advertisement
  • New York Strikers beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022
Articles
T10 League 2022 15th match between New York Strikers and  New York Strikers victory favors to New York Strikers by 12 runs.

 

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators43101.9006
2 Morrisville Samp Army43100.9616
3 New York Strikers43100.5256
4 Team Abu Dhabi3111-1.0153
5 Delhi Bulls4121-1.1033
6 The Chennai Braves3120-0.0932
7 Northern Warriors4130-0.6112

 

