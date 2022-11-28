New York Strikers beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022

Advertisement
T10 League 2022 15th match between New York Strikers and New York Strikers victory favors to New York Strikers by 12 runs.
The Strikers have come out on top in the All American Derby 🇺🇸🙌#AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/8jF3Qoxzto
— T10 League (@T10League) November 28, 2022
T10 League points table 2022
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.900
|6
|2
|Morrisville Samp Army
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.961
|6
|3
|New York Strikers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.525
|6
|4
|Team Abu Dhabi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1.015
|3
|5
|Delhi Bulls
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-1.103
|3
|6
|The Chennai Braves
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.093
|2
|7
|Northern Warriors
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.611
|2
