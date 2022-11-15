A new smartphone from Samsung’s A14 5G series is about to be released

One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS will be its default operating system.

The front of the device will have an Infinity U display.

A new smartphone from Samsung’s A series is about to be released. The Galaxy A14 5G is the device in issue, and it was just recently discovered on a certification website, indicating that it may soon go on sale.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was discovered on the website of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG). Since the database also lists model numbers for numerous regions, it appears that the South Korean tech giant’s future mid-range handset may be launching shortly in a variety of territories. The Galaxy A14 5G has the model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, and SM-A146P/DSN, according to the web listing.

The Bluetooth SIG sighting also verifies the Galaxy A14 5G’s official name. Unfortunately, this listing does not provide much additional information about the smartphone itself, other than the name and the fact that it is available in several markets. However, we do know that Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity will be supported, and some of its characteristics have been alluded to in earlier stories. One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS will be its default operating system.

According to reports, the front of the device will have an Infinity U display. The back, on the other hand, is said to include a triple camera arrangement. A 3.5mm headphone connector and a USB Type C port for data transfer and charging are additional features. The gadget is anticipated to debut.

