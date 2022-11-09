Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh demands holiday for Iqbal Day

Articles
  • November 9 is the 145th birthday of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal, also known as “Iqbal Day”.The
  • The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the declaration of November 9 as a national holiday.
  • Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh have been signed for the upcoming film Teray Bina Main Nahi.
Today is the 145th birthday of the famous philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and the federal government has declared a national holiday in his honour.

The federal government has declared November 9 a national holiday to honour the 145th birthday of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal, also known as “Iqbal Day.”

According to a statement, the Prime Minister has approved the declaration of November 9 as a national holiday in honour of Iqbal Day.

In this adorable video of Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh, Pakistani actors demand a public holiday.

Take a look at the video below:

They have been signed for the upcoming project Teray Bina Main Nahi. Even though additional information about the drama series has not yet been released, the announcement itself has broken the internet, due to the millions of admirers of the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress and the Raaz-e-Ulfat actor.

Recent works by Hussyn include Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan, and Tinkay Ka Sahara.

In addition, new works by Sheikh include Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, Kaarzar-e-Du, and Jinhen Rastay Mein Khabar Hui.

Also Read

Aiza Awan, Shehzad Sheikh, and Sonya Hussyn will appear in upcoming drama
Pakistani drama serials are famous all around the world. As soon as...

