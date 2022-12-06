Advertisement
date 2022-12-06
Edition: English

FPSC announced CSS 2022 result !

Articles
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of Central Superior Services 2022 written examination results.

Moreover, successful candidates will be eligible to be recruited as the Gazetted officers for Grade 17.

At least 393 candidates have passed the competitive examinations, which is slightly higher than the previous year’s result of 365.

FPSC CSS 2022 result

When result will be announce, Candidates who appeared in the CSS exam 2022 can find their results through the official website www.fpsc.gov.pk.

