Industry peers helping laid off Indians to find work

Following recent IT layoffs that affected thousands of Indians on temporary visas in the US, their colleagues have banded together to assist them find work and remain in the nation.

Amit is one of the many hundreds of laid-off tech workers who are gaining support from the online and offline support networks that have developed as a result of the widespread layoffs at significant US tech companies.

Numerous companies, including Meta, Twitter, and Amazon, have laid off thousands of employees in recent months due to mounting concerns about an economic collapse.

Software engineer Amit (name changed per request) was recently let go from Twitter, yet he claims to have already had a few interviews and even gotten a “reference for a fantastic career.”

He claims that this is in part due to the initiatives of his industry peers, who are using their personal networks to assist other laid-off computer professionals like him in finding employment.

He claims that sharing his profile with hiring managers and engineers he had never interacted with before on LinkedIn had helped him land a few interviews.

Tech colleagues in the US have banded together to help their friends find jobs before they are forced to leave since they are aware of the uncertainty that an H1-B visa brings. In order to bring immigration attorneys, recruiters, and job seekers together on a single platform to provide answers, they are broadcasting upbeat messages, highlighting job vacancies, and utilising personal networks.



A database has been developed by Vidhi Agrawal and Shruti Anand, who are employed by software companies on H1-B visas. It connects job searchers with potential employers.

Ms. Agrawal, who works at the software company Databricks, claims that the laddered employees are among the best in the world at their profession. We can tell from their resumes that they are highly educated, extremely skilled, and earn upwards of $250,000 (£203,400). She continues by saying that many businesses, including her own, are willing to hire from the talent pool that is accessible.

She claims that because of the limited time available to H1-B visa holders, she and Ms. Anand have been “helping resumes be seen by the proper people” and “fast-tracking referrals and interviews.”

“Hiring managers are aware of how urgent this is. I am aware of several folks whose interviews are being expedited. It’s unusual to go through several rounds of interviews in a company in a month, “she claims.

Vidhi’s efforts, said Amit, who immigrated to the US from India six years ago, “directly resulted in me getting a reference for a good career.”

Amit, who was raised in a low-income family in India, claims he was intelligent and aspired to high heights in his work. “My family therefore took out a sizable mortgage to pay for my education in the US. They gave up their pleasure and aspirations so that I may pursue mine, and for that, I will always be grateful. They are entirely reliant on me, “He claims.

Finding work is currently his “most essential issue,” and the encouragement he has received from other experts is encouraging, he adds.

Other tech professionals are organising gatherings to aid the laid-off. The IIT Bay Area Alumni Association hosted a “Ask Me Anything” session in northern California to assist sacked workers with inquiries regarding visa regulations, employee rights, and other matters.

Dharmesh Jani, a board member of the association and a senior member of Meta’s infrastructure team, organised the gathering when he observed H1-B visa holders voicing such concerns in a WhatsApp group.

“The conversation was important since everyone was attempting to assist one another. We invited a human resources specialist and immigration attorney to the event to help prevent important information from being lost “explains Mr. Jani.

Experts also provided tactical advice, such as how applying for a visitor visa, a non-immigrant visa for temporarily entering the US for business, can give an H1-B visa holder a few extra months to continue their job search, tips on negotiating with employers to extend the last day of employment, and recommendations on the kinds of businesses that are currently more likely to hire.

Following the enormous layoffs, some American communities are also eager to entice international talent. Abhishek Gutgutia, a software professional located in the Bay Area who founded Zeno, a platform that links job seekers and potential employers, claims the city of St. Louis, Missouri, is actively promoting his project to “expand its metropolitan population by attracting foreign-born talent.”

After a few major software companies announced large layoffs, Mr. Gutgutia established Zeno, which has drawn a lot of interest from IT workers. He claims to have recently added additional capabilities to the platform to assist users in saving money as their financial situation deteriorates following a layoff. He also claims that Zeno provides a “do-it-yourself plus expert support system” to assist individuals using the platform.

