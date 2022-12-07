The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast gave Mariska Hargitay the Drama TV Star of 2022 award

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress thanked her supporters and wished for world peace in her passionate victory speech.

Kathy looked preoccupied in the back. The reality star gave herself a touch-up onstage while the camera was rolling and retrieved a lipstick tube from her purse.

Kathy Hilton is skilled at stealing the spotlight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast gave Mariska Hargitay the Drama TV Star of 2022 award during the 2022 People's Choice Awards on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress thanked her supporters and wished for world peace in her passionate victory speech.

“I love this award so much because of the two words in it,” Mariska said. “The word of course, the first word is people. And that’s people from all origins and all ethnicities and all creeds, and all genders and all identity that make this whole glorious mix of all of us.”

The 58-year-old continued, “The second word, and that’s even more important, is choice. So I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us the willingness in all of us to choose kindness, and compassion and courage and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides.”

Kathy looked preoccupied in the back. The reality star gave herself a touch-up onstage while the camera was rolling and retrieved a lipstick tube from her purse.

Viewers quickly took to social media to comment on Kathy, yet some say endearing, actions. “Not Kathy Hilton reapplying lipstick on stage from her Valentino bag,” one user tweeted along with a crying emoji, while another wrote, “Kathy Hilton putting on lipstick while someone gives an emotional acceptance speech is what keeps me on my couch.”

The Kardashians on Hulu defeated Kathy and her RHOB co-stars earlier in the night to win The Reality Show of 2022.

Later, Grey’s Anatomy triumphed over Mariska’s SVU in the category for Drama Series of 2022. The actress previously won the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Dramatic TV Star. She has played Olivia Benson in the popular NBC crime series since 1999.

But not everyone loves Mariska as much as they do. Prior to joining SVU in 2000, Ice-T said the actress and his co-stars were pals. This year, Ice-T has been singing the actress’ praises.

“We lived on Sunset Plaza,” he told a leading newspaper in September. “Her family house was up the hill and my house was a little lower.” Advertisement

The rapper, who has a daughter named Letesha Marrow, 46, a son named Tracy Jr. Marrow, 31, and a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel with his wife Coco, also acknowledged that he and Mariska are still close in real life. "I tell Mariska, I have four women in my life, but I've made more money with Mariska," he joked. "So she ranks really high in my women I care about."