Lizzo’s mother gives her the People’s Champion Award: I’m so proud of her

Lizzo is a champion and promotes other activists. The “Rumors” singer was given the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

Shari said Lizzo “has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative, and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her.”

“My mama, y’all!” Lizzo, 34, told the crowd after hugging her mom onstage. The performer highlighted 17 activists throughout her address, inviting them to the stage alongside her.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honor,” she said, before going one by one to introduce each guest.

Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani, and Tamika Palmer were some of the activists.

According to a press release announcing the award in November, Lizzo was honored for her “groundbreaking achievements to music and television, as well as her commitment to advocating overall diversity and inclusivity across color, gender, sexuality, and size.”

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, of Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.'”

Musically, Lizzo’s Special album, which included the single “It’s About Damn Time,” was released in July.

With the release of her Emmy-winning reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, the music sensation also entered the TV industry this year.

“I was like, ‘I need dancers,'” she recalled. “We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn’t look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?’ So I was like, let’s do an open casting call.'”

