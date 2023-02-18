Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in Edgy Outfit

Aditi Rao never fails to impress with her fashion choices.

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, never fails to impress with her fashion choices. She always has something new and eye-catching to make her stand out, from dazzling bodycon to edgy traditional attire.

She made us swoon yet again with her classy yet trendy attire. For the promotion of her upcoming film, Taj divided by blood, Aditi wore a floral red and black flared skirt with a matching gown and black tube top.

Take a look!

Aditi opted for a simple bronze-hued makeup look with bare lips. Her gleaming black hair was tied back in a center-parted ponytail, with a few strands teasing her flawless face.

By choosing oxidised jewellery, she gave her simple outfit a touch of luxury, and we absolutely adore this style.

She captioned,

“Promotion time

After almost a year of shoot shoot shoot shoot shoot shoot 🥰”

An Indian actress well known for her roles in Hindi and Tamil movies is Aditi Rao Hydari. In 2006, she debuted in a movie with Prajapathi, a Malayalam film.

She later had significant to minor supporting roles in a number of Hindi movies, such as the musical romantic drama Rockstar, the suspenseful thriller Murder 3, the thrilling Wazir, and the historical film Padmaavat.

