ISLAMABAD: Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi acknowledges Pakistan’s technical and engineering capacity for new nuclear power plants including Small Modular Reactors.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, he said Pakistan’s capacity in establishing new nuclear power plants indicates a promising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The Director General said there is strong political support for new nuclear power plants in Pakistan.

Lauding Pakistan’s nuclear safety, Rafael Mariano Grossi termed safety measures at nuclear plants as “world class”.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has a mutually beneficial relationship with the IAEA that includes all areas of nuclear technology.

He stated that despite of ranking as low as 158th among carbon-emitting countries, Pakistan is amongst the countries most severely affected by climate change.

He said Pakistan has achieved great milestones in nuclear science and technology for the socio-economic uplift of the country in areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, development of disease-free and high-yield crop varieties and food preservation.

The Minister said nuclear power provides clean and cheap energy and currently contributes to eight percent of Pakistan’s energy mix with six operational nuclear power plants.

He said Pakistan has an impeccable nuclear safety and security record and plans to develop more power plants.

Ahsan Iqbal said to energy deficient and economically strained countries like ours, nuclear power is sustainable, clean, and a green source of energy in the overall energy mix, which also includes wind and solar power. He said it is the best solution to the challenge of climate change as well.

