Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • India planned to rename Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day” Here’s how it backfired
India planned to rename Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day” Here’s how it backfired

India planned to rename Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day” Here’s how it backfired

Articles
Advertisement
India planned to rename Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day” Here’s how it backfired

India planned to rename Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day” Here’s how it backfired

Advertisement
  • Authorities wanted to rename this Valentine’s Day Cow Hug Day.
  • The move appears to have backfired and been abandoned.
  • It triggered a torrent of internet memes.
Advertisement

Cows have long been revered as a symbol of both the Earth and divinity by India‘s majority Hindu population.

Indeed, the animals are so revered that authorities wanted to rename this Valentine’s Day “Cow Hug Day,” expecting that the move would increase citizens’ “emotional richness” while also striking a blow to local traditions over what is perceived as a western cultural import.

However, the move appears to have backfired and been abandoned after it triggered a torrent of internet memes, cartoons, and jokes about the necessity of consent from TV hosts.

The declaration of February 14 as “Cow Hug Day,” had come in a statement Monday from the Animal Welfare Board of India, which called cows the “backbone of Indian culture and rural economy.”

The cow is “the giver of all, providing riches to humanity” due to its “nourishing nature,” said the agency, a statutory body that advises India’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

It stated that the movement to hug cows was part of an effort to promote “Vedic,” or sacred Hindu practices, which had been undermined by Western influence.

Advertisement

Vedic traditions

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of (western) culture over time,” the statement said. “The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”

However, the plan appears to have been abandoned within a week of the announcement, following days of online scorn and contempt.

For days, media sources have mocked the government’s proposal, releasing satirical drawings of cows fleeing romantic men, while internet users have reveled in posting recordings of violent clashes between beast and man.

An anchor from one of India’s top English-language news networks was even seen on camera attempting to embrace numerous cows, who appeared to reject his attempts.

“Consent is important,” he joked during the segment.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nasser Hussain says “India will go from strength to strength in the next decade”
Nasser Hussain says “India will go from strength to strength in the next decade”

Nasser Hussain believes India has potential to grow significantly over next 10...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
Online registration for Hajj pilgrims from 58 countries is now available
Online registration for Hajj pilgrims from 58 countries is now available
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story