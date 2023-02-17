MS vs PZ Match 5: Multan Sultans sets the Target “211” for Peshawar Zalmi | PSL 2023

PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score...
During their current Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first.
With two points after two games, Sultans are now in first place, followed by Zalmi in third with two points after one match.
The #SultanSquad finish on 210/3 after their 20 overs.#MSvPZ #LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/XJ5yLeKOUM
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
Multan dropped their opening game to the Lahore Qalandars but came back to beat the Quetta Gladiators.
Zalmi, meanwhile, triumphed over Karachi Kings in their inaugural game.
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem
Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.