  • MS vs PZ Match 5: Multan Sultans sets the Target “211” for Peshawar Zalmi | PSL 2023
  • Multan Sultans sets the Target 211 for Peshawar Zalmi.
  • Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first.
  • Multan dropped their opening game to the Lahore Qalandars.
During their current Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

With two points after two games, Sultans are now in first place, followed by Zalmi in third with two points after one match.

Multan dropped their opening game to the Lahore Qalandars but came back to beat the Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmi, meanwhile, triumphed over Karachi Kings in their inaugural game.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

