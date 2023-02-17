NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023

Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session was adjourned on Friday without voting on the mini-budget bill, 2023. NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired the session.
“The NA session has been adjourned to meet again on Monday, the 20th February 2023 at 5:00 pm,” the lower house said.
During the session today, PPP’s Qadir Khan urged the government to decrease the burden on the poor. Meanwhile, MQM-P lashed out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for being “non-serious” towards the difficult conditions the country was facing.
Pertinently, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in both houses on Wednesday.
Bill proposals
· Govt has increased GST on luxury items from 17% to 25%
· Increase in federal excise duty on cigarettes and fizzy drinks.
· Increase in federal excise duty on cement
· GST has been increased from 17pc to 18pc
· Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) handouts increased to Rs400bn from Rs360bn
· FDE on business and first-class air tickets to now be Rs20,000 or 50% — whichever is higher
· GST to not be imposed on essential goods
