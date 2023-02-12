Advertisement
  Ukraine's and the United States' defence chiefs discuss "priorities" for allies' meeting
Ukraine's and the United States' defence chiefs discuss "priorities" for allies' meeting

Ukraine’s and the United States’ defence chiefs discuss “priorities” for allies’ meeting

Ukraine’s and the United States’ defence chiefs discuss “priorities” for allies’ meeting

Ukraine’s and the United States’ defence chiefs discuss “priorities” for allies’ meeting

  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Kyiv authorities have been encouraging allies to provide fighter planes.
  • US and Ukraine Defense Secretary addressed “priorities” for upcoming meetings.
  • The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet at NATO headquarters on Tuesday.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed “priorities” for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels, both parties announced late Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Kyiv authorities have been encouraging allies to provide fighter planes after gaining a pledge of scores of contemporary battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2, and British Challenger 2.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, following a Jan. 20 session at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was critical in making the decision to send tanks.

According to Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman, Austin, and Reznikov stressed the significance of delivering promised capabilities as soon as possible.

After the call, Reznikov tweeted that “the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine,” adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.

