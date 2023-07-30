BAJAUR: 44 people were killed and over 200 others injured as a bomb went off at JUI workers’ convention at Shindai Mor in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur on Sunday, according to initial reports.

Bajaur JUI-F chapter chief Maulana Ziaullah was also killed in the blast whereas as many as 10, who are seriously injured, have been shifted to Peshawar by the two amry helicopters.

However, investigation of bomb disposal unit related to Bajaur blast has been completed. According to the investigation, the explosion was suicide, BDU officials said and added that Up to 12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

They observed that ball bearings have been recovered from the crime scene, adding that high explosive was used in the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Amir Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and condoled with them over the death of their workers in party convention in Khar, Bajaur.



Talking to the JUI leaders, the PM expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives.He said the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and the culprits will be given exemplary punishment.He sympathized with the bereaved families, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah, grant of patience for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.The prime minister also talked to Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over telephone and instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast in Khar.He directed that the severely injured should be transported to other hospitals on helicopters.He ordered a probe into the incident and asked for strict action against the persons responsible for the heinous act.

Rescue 1122 has so far shifted the injured to the hospital and the rescue operations of Rescue 1122 are still going on, the spokesperson Rescue 1122 said.

A cameraman of a private TV channel was also among the injured.

Teams of medical technicians of Rescue1122 are present at the hospital, the spokesperson added.

IG FC Major General Noor Wali reached Bajaur to supervise the rescue activities. Meanwhile, the CMH and LRH were alerted in Peshawar.

Rescue operations are underway by security forces and other law enforcement agencies. The area was cordoned off and the investigation was started. Security forces continue to donate blood to the injured.

According to Bol News, at least 35 persons were killed and more than 50 injured in the powerful bomb blast.

It was learnt that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, politicians and people from every walk of life strongly condemned the bomb explosion.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the bomb explosion and demanded the prime minister and caretaker KP chief minister to conduct a high-level inquiry.

He prayed for eternal rest for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured workers. He appealed to the JUI-F workers to stay peaceful and immediate reach the hospital to donate blood for the injured persons.

He also demanded the federal and provincial government to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.

JUI-F central leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that he was also going to attend the workers convention but he did not join the public event due to his busy schedule. While condemning the bombing incident, Hafiz Hamdullah said that it is terrorism and chaos.