Edition: English
Edition: English

8 die and 16 others injured in traffic accident in Chilas

  • Traffic accident occurred due to collision between car and high roof.
  • 16 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
  • High roof full of passengers plunged into deep ditch.
CHILAS: At least eight people died and 16 were injured in a terrible traffic accident in the Chilas City of Gilgit-Baltistan administered by Pakistan.

According to the latest reports, this terrible traffic accident occurred due to a collision between a car and a high roof at Gattidas in Babusar Top.

Assistant Commissioner Chilas says that eight people were burnt to death in this tragic accident while 16 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the rescue officials, after the collision, the high roof full of passengers plunged into a deep ditch and caught fire as it fell. Tourists were traveling in the high-roof that met an accident.

Also Read

Eight dacoits gunned down in Katcha operation
Eight dacoits gunned down in Katcha operation

A joint operation was conducted by the Sindh and Punjab police. Sindh...

Earlier, in a collaborative effort between the Sindh and Punjab police, a joint operation was carried out in the Katcha area of Kandhkot, resulting in the death of eight dacoits and injuring three others.

The encounter led to the demise of six dacoits, including the notorious Andhar group’s leader.

