ACP and PEBS organize free medical camp

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Eye Bank Society(PEBS) organized a free medical camp at ACP Haseena Moin Hall.

The medical camp was inaugurated by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Chairman Medical Committee ACP Dr. Qaiser Sajjad.

President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah while expressing his views said that Arts Council is a cultural institution of all Pakistan but there is no such cultural institution in Pakistan that also has a medical committee. As far as art and culture are concerned, human rights are our first responsibility, and education and health are our basic needs, he said that the government cannot provide health facilities, in such cases welfare organizations come forward, and many of our artists have health cards, arts council members will also have health cards, we are also in touch with the government in this regard.

Chairman Medical Committee ACP Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said that Ahmed Shah established a medical committee in the Arts Council 15 years ago. “I am thankful to Ahmed Shah who organized this camp today.”

Pakistan Eye Bank Society President Qazi Sajid said this medical camp is part of our awareness, “We have been serving the public for 54 years. I am thankful to President ACP Ahmad Shah for his full cooperation, we strive to make every coming year better than the previous year in which we can introduce innovations, he said, facing many problems related to eye donation. It has to be done, Pakistan Eye Bank Society is a complete unit which treats all kinds of issues.”