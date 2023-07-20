Agha Salman’s Historic Six Seals Pakistan’s Victory in Galle

Salman becomes the second player in Test history to achieve this feat.

Imam-ul-Haq remains unbeaten on 50 runs during the run-chase.

Sri Lanka sets a target of 131 runs for Pakistan in the second innings.

Pakistani all-rounder Agha Salman completed a one-of-a-kind achievement against Sri Lanka in Galle, On Thursday.

The right-hander hit a six off the first ball he faced, helping Pakistan cross the finish line while chasing a 131-run target.

Salman is only the second player in Test history to knock a six off the first ball and win the match. Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka was the first to accomplish this feat against England in Colombo in 1993.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets over Sri Lanka.

The visitors seized a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, thanks partly to Saud Shakeel’s magnificent double tonne in the first innings.

On the fifth and final day of the match, Pakistan resumed their 131-run chase at 48-3 with Babar and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease.

Azam hit 24 in 28 balls, including five fours, before being caught in front of the stumps by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Saud Shakeel, who scored 30 runs in 38 balls, was also unable to stay at the crease to the conclusion.

Imam batted well and finished unbeaten on 50 runs, including four fours and a six.

Agha Salman hit a six on the first ball he faced to help Pakistan cross the finish line.

On day four, Sri Lanka were bowled for 279 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a goal of 131 runs to win the match.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel scored his first Test double century as Pakistan grabbed a 149-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka in the rain-delayed opener.

“I was just trying to build partnerships, be positive, and look for runs,” Shakeel explained after receiving Player of the Match.

“We know how to play sweep and reverse sweep shots and knew we needed to execute them well.” “I’m from Karachi, and I’m used to a lot of spin there,” he explained.

