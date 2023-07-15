Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Apple is getting ready to release the latest version of its iPhone SE, called the iPhone SE 4. It is the next model in the SE series.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. The display is covered by Ion-strengthened glass.

The iPhone SE 4 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The device features an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a hexa-core processor.

The iPhone SE 4 might feature a Touch ID button located at the bottom of the bezel or a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side, offering an alternative to face unlocking.

Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 198,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 4 specifications

Build OS IOS 15 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A15 Bionic – (5nm) GPU Apple GPU Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”