Artist Creates Stunning Shadow Art of Virat Kohli Using Matchboxes and Wooden Sticks

Artist Shintu Mourya gains attention for his unusual approach to art.

Video showcasing the process goes viral on Instagram.

Takes three days to assemble the intricate sculpture with a glue gun.

It’s refreshing to come across artists who take a more unusual approach in a world when digital art is all the rage. Shintu Mourya is one such artist. He recently garnered headlines with his stunning shadow painting of former India captain Virat Kohli. This artwork is even more astounding because it was built entirely out of matchboxes and wooden sticks. A video demonstrating the entire process of creating this extraordinary shadow art has already gone viral online, and it’s easy to see why.

“Ye kon hai? Last tak dekho. 3 days work. Comment me batao kaise bani hai (Who is this? Watch till the end. I have spent three days on this work. Tell me in comments how it is),” Shintu Mourya posted on Instagram while sharing a video. Mourya spends three days using a glue gun to assemble a stack of matchboxes and thin wooden sticks in the video. When the intricate sculpture is finished, he places it in front of a light source, and the ensuing shadow is absolutely amazing. It’s a picture of Virat Kohli.

On June 9, the video was uploaded on Instagram. It has since received over 12.5 million views and 1.6 million likes. Many people have left their ideas in the comments area in response to the share. Many others were taken aback by the artist’s astounding display of talent.

