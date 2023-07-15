Asif Zardari, PM agree to hold elections on time

Asif Zardari reached residence of Shehbaz Sharif.

The one-on-one meeting continued for an hour.

Asif Zardari proposed to end term in second week of August.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari agreed to conduct the general election on time in the country.

In Lahore, Asif Zardari reached the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a meeting in which detailed consultations were held on the country’s political situation.

The inside story of the meeting between Asif Zardari and the Prime Minister came out. According to the sources, the one-on-one meeting between the two continued for an hour in which the future political strategy was discussed in detail including general elections and caretaker setup.

Sources said that the two leaders agreed to conduct the election on time in the meeting and took a firm stand that they will not tolerate any delay in the election.

Sources say that Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif had a detailed consultation on ending the term of the current assembly.

According to sources, Asif Zardari proposed to end the term of the current assemblies in the second week of August, on which Shehbaz Sharif assured to take other allies into confidence.

Sources say that there was also a discussion on making a politician instead of a former bureaucrat as the caretaker prime minister.

Sources said that Asif Zardari appreciated the prime minister’s key role in the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also congratulated the IMF deal while the prime minister thanked the former president.