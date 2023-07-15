Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

Tareen said IPP is believed on political stability.

Aun Chaudhry and Langrial will remain part of federal cabinet.

Both will remain part of cabinet until Govt term is completed.

LAHORE: Head of Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen has said that Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.

In his statement, Jahangir Tareen said that the Istehkam e Pakistan Party is believed on political stability.

He said that Advisor Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry and Special Assistant Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.

On the other hand, Advisor to Prime Minister Aun Chaudhry also denied the news of his resignation from the cabinet and said that he is a part of the Prime Minister’s team and will remain until the completion of the government’s term.

It should be noted that Aun Chaudhry is the advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Tourism and Nauman Langrial is the Special Assistant.

