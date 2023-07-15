Advertisement
Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

Articles
Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

  • Tareen said IPP is believed on political stability.
  • Aun Chaudhry and Langrial will remain part of federal cabinet.
  • Both will remain part of cabinet until Govt term is completed.
LAHORE: Head of Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen has said that Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.

In his statement, Jahangir Tareen said that the Istehkam e Pakistan Party is believed on political stability.

He said that Advisor Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry and Special Assistant Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.

On the other hand, Advisor to Prime Minister Aun Chaudhry also denied the news of his resignation from the cabinet and said that he is a part of the Prime Minister’s team and will remain until the completion of the government’s term.

It should be noted that Aun Chaudhry is the advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Tourism and Nauman Langrial is the Special Assistant.

Also Read

President approves extension of tenure of PHC additional judges
President approves extension of tenure of PHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure...

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months.

The President approved the extension of the tenure of Justices Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr. Khurshid Iqbal.

The extension of tenure will be applicable from 18 July 2023.

