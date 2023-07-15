Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of cabinet : Tareen

President approves extension of tenure of PHC additional judges
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure...
LAHORE: Head of Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen has said that Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.
In his statement, Jahangir Tareen said that the Istehkam e Pakistan Party is believed on political stability.
He said that Advisor Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry and Special Assistant Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government’s term is completed.
On the other hand, Advisor to Prime Minister Aun Chaudhry also denied the news of his resignation from the cabinet and said that he is a part of the Prime Minister’s team and will remain until the completion of the government’s term.
It should be noted that Aun Chaudhry is the advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Tourism and Nauman Langrial is the Special Assistant.
Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months.
The President approved the extension of the tenure of Justices Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr. Khurshid Iqbal.
The extension of tenure will be applicable from 18 July 2023.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.