Baby Baji, an immensely popular soap serial, has become a hit among viewers since it airs daily at 7:00 pm as an Idream Production presentation. The drama features a stellar cast and revolves around the story of a joint family. Written by Mansoor Ahmed and directed by Tehseen Khan, the show stars Samina Ahmed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Niazi, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussian, and Aina Asif. With its compelling storyline, the drama has gained fame and popularity, captivating both domestic and international audiences alike.

As the drama approaches its end, with 63 episodes already aired, the makers recently announced the second last episode of “Baby Baji” will be aired on Monday at 7:00 pm. However, this announcement has left fans feeling sad about their favourite drama coming to an end.

They express their desire for a replacement with another good drama and suggest that a second season of “Baby Baji” should be made. Fans are invested in the story and hope for a satisfying conclusion to all the plotlines, especially with the punishment of characters like Azra, Naseer, Farhat, and Wasif. Viewers’ comments showcase their emotional attachment and anticipation for the drama’s ending.

Here is what they had to say:

