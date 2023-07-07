Basic human rights violated by arresting Chairman PTI: SC

The detailed decision of Supreme Court consists of 22 pages.

SC declared Islamabad High Court’s arrest warrant illegal.

PTI Chairman expressed ignorance of May 9 events after his arrest.

ISLAMABAD: A detailed decision on the appeal in the Supreme Court against the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 has been issued.

In the verdict, it has been said that Chairman PTI approached the High Court for pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. At the time of biometric, law enforcement agencies forcibly entered the diary branch and arrested Chairman PTI. The LAE broke the glass in the High Court premises and tortured lawyers and staff.

In the written decision of the Supreme Court, it is written that the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court took notice of the incident of arrest on May 9. The Chief Justice of the High Court declared the method of arrest as wrong but the arrest as legal.

It has been said in the decision that Chairman PTI approached the Supreme Court to declare the arrest illegal. Chairman PTI was presented in the court at 4:30 on the order of the court, the court stated the events of May 9. Therefore, Chairman PTI was allowed to come to the rostrum.

The court verdict also said that the PTI chairman expressed ignorance of the events after his arrest. The court asked if he condemned the May 9 incidents. PTI chairman assured and said he never provoked his supporter to violence.

In the written judgment of the Supreme Court, it is written that the petitioner expressed his disappointment with the arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, immediately after hearing the NAB Prosecutor and the Attorney General, a short order was issued, in the short order the arrest of Chairman PTI. The warrant was declared illegal.

The verdict states that the PTI chairman was allowed to meet the named people in the police guest house, but the fundamental right to justice was violated by arresting him under the cover of the court. Compliance is mandatory for all, people come to the courts with the assurance of a free environment and transparent justice.

The written judgment said that the Chairman PTI had surrendered before the court after appearing in the High Court, and how the arrest was made violated the authority and sanctity of the High Court.