Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being dragged away from shipping lanes

A car carrier engulfed in flames off the Dutch coast is undergoing a challenging salvage operation, with the ship being towed to a new location away from shipping lanes.

The Dutch water board Rijkswaterstaat and media reported that the vessel, named Fremantle Highway and registered in Panama, caught fire while en route from Germany to Egypt.

The towing process began on Sunday, with the ship’s temporary destination planned to be 16 km north of the Dutch islands Ameland and Schiermonnikoog, as announced by Rijkswaterstaat.

However, the actual arrival time at the new location is uncertain, as it depends on various factors such as weather conditions, smoke development on the carrier, current, and tide.

Tragically, the fire resulted in the death of one Indian crew member, and seven others had to jump overboard to escape the flames, sustaining injuries. The ship’s owner, Japan’s Shoei Kisen, confirmed that the entire 21-member crew was of Indian nationality.

The relocation to the temporary location is an intermediate step in the complex salvage operation, aiming to keep the ship further from busy shipping routes and slightly shielded from the wind.

According to ship charter company “K” Line, there were 3,783 vehicles on board the ship, including 498 battery electric vehicles (EVs) – a significantly higher number than the initial report of 25.

However, the company did not disclose the car brands, including whether any were from Japanese manufacturers.

The presence of EV lithium-ion batteries on the ship has raised concerns, as they burn with twice the energy of a regular fire, and the maritime industry has been criticized for not adequately addressing the risks associated with these batteries.

