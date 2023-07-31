Can You Spot the Hidden Crab in the Poppy Field? A Brain Teaser Challenge!

Brain teaser challenge: Spot the hidden crab in the poppy field.

Baffling viewers with around 500 replies and 60 shares.

Some found the crab quickly, while others took longer.

Many people enjoy solving puzzles and brain teasers, and the sense of satisfaction that comes from doing so is extremely fulfilling. That is why the internet is brimming with different types of riddles that people appreciate. And if you need one right now to make the most of your Sunday, we have a brain teaser for you. The brain teaser challenges participants to locate a crab hidden in a poppy field. Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? It’s not that simple, and it can even leave you scratching your head.

“Can you find a crab?” said Gergely Dudás, alias Dudolf, on Facebook. A poppy field is depicted in the brain teaser. A crab is concealed in plain sight. Are you prepared to delve deep into the challenge in order to locate it? Don’t be afraid to try it!

The brain teaser was posted on Facebook three days ago and has since baffled viewers. On the meta-owned platform, the share has received about 500 replies and more than 60 shares. While many people stated they found the crab quickly inside the poppy field, some said it took a little longer.

