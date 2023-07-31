Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Cardi B Throws Her Microphone To Audience Second Time

Cardi B recently faced insulting behaviour from a fan while onstage, but the talented rapper quickly responded to the insult using her mic.

However, this was not the first time the 30-year-old artist used her mic as a projectile. During a performance at Dria’s nightclub, she reportedly became furious with the DJ for not playing her music correctly. At the end of her set, Cardi seemingly hurled the mic at the DJ before leaving the stage.

In another incident during her Las Vegas concert, someone spilt beer on her, prompting the WAP rapper to take immediate revenge by throwing her mic at the person, clearly showing her irritation with the concertgoer’s behaviour.

Earlier, there were rumours that her recent argument with her husband, Offset, was a publicity stunt to promote their new song, Jealousy. Cardi B took to Instagram to address these speculations and firmly denied the allegations, stating, “It wasn’t no STUNT.”

