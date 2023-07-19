Chairman BIEK removes from his post

Dr. Naseem Memon has been given charge of Chairman BIEK.

KARACHI: Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Dr. Saeeduddin was removed from the post prematurely.

Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin was removed from the post during the examinations and in his place Chairman Larkana Education Board Dr. Naseem Memon has been given the charge of the post for two years.

Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin was appointed Vice Chancellor of Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences a few days ago, but due to the release of the class 11 exams date in Karachi and the results of class 12 being prepared, Dr. Saeeduddin had not joined the University of Hyderabad yet.

Sources say that Secretary of Board and Universities Mureed Rahimoon has given the charge of Karachi to the Chairman of Larkana Board for two years after consultation and approval with Sindh Education Minister Ismail Rahoo.

The academicians have said on removing the chairman in this manner that the change of the chairman during the examinations will affect the examinations and the results.

Despite the tenure of the chairman of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Sindh Technical Board, no chairman has been appointed there. While Sindh Technical Board Karachi and Hyderabad Board Chairman are working without notification which is a matter of concern while Benazirabad Board Chairman Dr. Farooq has also been in charge of Sakrand University for many years.

Sources also say that political figures prevented Dr. Saeeduddin from becoming the vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, but after getting the number one position through the search committee and being cleared in the interview by President Arif Alvi, he was appointed as Vice Chancellor of the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences for four years.