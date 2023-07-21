Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi file application to dismiss Nikah case

Articles
  • Advocate Sher Afzal filed petition on behalf of Chairman PTI.
  • It has been argued charges do not fall under Section 496.
  • Nikah of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi is completely Shariah.
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife Bushra Bibi filed a petition to dismiss the case related to Nikah during Iddat.

An application to dismiss the complaint has been filed in the District and Sessions Courts Islamabad on behalf of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi. Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat filed the petition on behalf of Chairman PTI.

It has been argued in the application that the charges against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi do not fall under Section 496. The Nikah of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi is completely Shariah.

In the petition filed by lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, it has been said that the complaint is an attempt to defame Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi, even if the allegations are true, it does not constitute a crime under Section 496, in such a situation, the trial of the illegal Nikah case will be a violation of the law.

Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah on July 24 called for arguments on the application to dismiss the complaint.

