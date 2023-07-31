CM announces formation of judicial commission to probe IUB incident

The case has been transferred from Bahawalpur to Lahore.

Anti-harassment cells in all universities will be setup.

Provincial-level anti-harassment cell will be established.

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, chaired a crucial meeting upon returning from Islamabad, where the preliminary report on the incident at Islamia University Bahawalpur was presented.

In response to the investigation committee’s findings, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the formation of a judicial commission and expressed his intention to formally request the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court for its establishment. To ensure a comprehensive inquiry, the case has been transferred from Bahawalpur to Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to create anti-harassment cells in all universities, including Islamia University Bahawalpur, with female professors appointed as heads of these cells. Furthermore, a dedicated provincial-level anti-harassment cell will be established, led by a female secretary.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the significance of this case, stating that a thorough investigation will reveal the truth. He also underscored the importance of safeguarding the well-being of young women.

The three-member investigation committee, led by DIG Special Branch Faisal Ali Raja, presented their report during the meeting. Attendees included Provincial Minister of Higher Education Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretary Law, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Special Secretary Higher Education, DIG Internal Accountability Branch Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, Director FIA, and other concerned officials.

Co-Convenor Secretary Mines, Babar Aman Babar, participated through a video link.