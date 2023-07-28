CM inspects security arrangements of Muharram procession

This he said while talking to media at M.A Jinnah Road.

He review arrangements made for processions of 9 and 10.

CM said mobile phone service has been suspended due to security.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to the route of the Muharram procession told the media that some terrorist incidents have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but “Alhamdulillah Sindh is safe because of intelligence-based targeted operation and close coordination among all the law enforcement agencies.”

This he said while talking to media at M.A Jinnah Road which he visited to review the security arrangements made for the processions of 9 and 10 Muharram.

Mr. Shah said that he has been reviewing the security situation in the province and giving necessary instructions to the police, Rangers, and other security agencies. “Our law enforcement agencies are alert and working hard for the peace and security in the province,” he said.

Replying to a question, the CM said that the mobile phone service has been suspended due to security reasons. “The terrorist threats can be averted through technology, therefore internet and cell phone services have been suspended,” he said.

Mr Shah said that he has visited the entire route of the procession, entry, and exit point, parking lots, and deployment of policemen and other security agencies personnel. “We have tried to make foolproof security arrangements and Inshallah everything will go as per plan,” he said.

Earlier, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the chief minister said that the route of the 9th and 10 Muharram processions would be Nishtar Park- Numaish- M.A Jinnah Road- Mansfield Street – Preedy Street – Tibet Chowk M.A Jinnah Road- Boulton Market – Bombay Bazar- Kharadar – Nawab Mohabbat Road and Termination at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

He said that there would be 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid. Similarly, nine parking lots have been designated.

The CM was told that 4698 policemen have been deployed for the security of the processions. CCTV coverage of the procession has also been made and it would be monitored from the main Control Room of the IG Office.

Earlier, the CM led the 9th Muharram procession at Taj Complex and then drove through the route of the procession and went to Imam Bargah Hosseinian Iranian.