CM takes aerial view of Muharram procession

Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by IG Sindh.

The chief minister visited the control room.

CM officially launched Police App `Talash’.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon visited Hyderabad, took an aerial view of the 10th Muharram Procession, and then landed at Cantonment Helipad.

The Chief Minister led the main procession at Qadam Gah where he also met with the leaders of the `Shia organizations who had organized the procession and asked them about the security arrangements made in consultation with them. They expressed satisfaction and thanked him for his cooperation and the visit.

The chief minister visited the control room where he was given a detailed briefing about the security arrangements by deputy commissioner Fawad Soomro and DIG Police Pir Mohammad Shah. The CM was told that there were three Layers of Security – at the Front and Rear Sides of the Main Procession. The connecting streets to the main route of the procession have been sealed. Static rooftop Static police pickets at all Masajid / Madaris situated along the route have been set up.

Mr. Shah was told that 11 designated entry points have been made. The Reserve platoons at three specific points have been deployed. The video recording of the entire event is being recorded through CCTV Control Room.

The Bomb Disposal (BD) has Swept the entire route as well as Qadam Gah Moula and Karabal Dadan Shah. There was close Co-Ordination of the administration with other stakeholders, including district administration, Health Department, Special Branch, WASA, HESCO, and others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah flew back to Karachi and took an aerial view of the Moharram procession. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon was accompanied by him. The CM along with Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput visited Command & Control Center at CPO and watched the movement of the procession and the public through different cameras connected with the screens of the control center.

The chief minister officially launched Police App `Talash’. The software application has been designed to identify the culprits, foreign or nationals, dead bodies through their thumb impressions. The recovered vehicles could also be identified by inserting their engine/chassis number in the app. The App has complete data on the culprits in its store and is also connected with the NADRA.

The chief minister launched the App by giving his thumb impressions to the App device which automatically generated data of the `Murad Ali Shah’.