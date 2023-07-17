COAS Asim Munir chairs 258th Corps Commander Conference

The participants were briefed about security situation.

The forum paid rich tribute to sacrifices by soldiers.

The forum was also apprised about economic revival plan.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations(ISPR), forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.

The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army. COAS said, “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.“

The forum was also apprised about the Government’s economic revival plan and the role of the Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral, and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Also Read Three terrorists and facilitators arrested in Khyber: ISPR Major Abdullah martyred in the shootout. Sanitization operation is going on to...

Advertisement

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.