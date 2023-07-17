Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
COAS Asim Munir chairs 258th Corps Commander Conference

COAS Asim Munir chairs 258th Corps Commander Conference

Articles
Advertisement
COAS Asim Munir chairs 258th Corps Commander Conference

COAS Asim Munir chairs 258th Corps Commander Conference

Advertisement
  • The participants were briefed about security situation.
  • The forum paid rich tribute to sacrifices by soldiers.
  • The forum was also apprised about economic revival plan.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations(ISPR),  forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.

The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army. COAS said, “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.“

The forum was also apprised about the Government’s economic revival plan and the role of the Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral, and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Also Read

Three terrorists and facilitators arrested in Khyber: ISPR
Three terrorists and facilitators arrested in Khyber: ISPR

Major Abdullah martyred in the shootout. Sanitization operation is going on to...

Advertisement

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story