COAS General Asim Munir visits Quetta Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Friday where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. It is expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan.

Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.

Earlier, Soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred in terror attacks in Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan were laid to rest on Friday with full military honours.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the funeral prayers of martyrs were offered in their native towns.