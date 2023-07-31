Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contempt plea against Justice Isa disposed of

Contempt plea against Justice Isa disposed of

Articles
Advertisement
Contempt plea against Justice Isa disposed of

Contempt plea against Justice Isa disposed of

Advertisement
  • Lawyer Riaz Hanif had filed contempt of court petition.
  • CJP Umar Ata Bandial heard the case in his chamber.
  • Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi withdrew his petition.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed of on Monday a contempt petition filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, after the petitioner withdrew his plea.

The matter, related to the audio leaks commission headed by Justice Isa, was heard by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in his chamber.

Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a contempt of court petition against Justice Faiz Isa.

Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi withdrew his plea, on the basis of which the matter was disposed of.

It should be noted that recently the Supreme Court of Pakistan had stopped the Audio Leaks Inquiry Commission established under the chairmanship of the nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa from working.

On May 20, the federal government formed a three-member judicial commission on the issue of audio leaks. The commission headed by the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, included the chief justices of Balochistan High Court and Islamabad High Court.

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI chairman challenges FIA cypher probe in IHC
PTI chairman challenges FIA cypher probe in IHC

Requested court to nullify FIA’s cypher inquiry Registrar Office of Islamabad High...

The commission was supposed to investigate the leaked audios related to the judiciary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story