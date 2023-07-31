Contempt plea against Justice Isa disposed of

Lawyer Riaz Hanif had filed contempt of court petition.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed of on Monday a contempt petition filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, after the petitioner withdrew his plea.

The matter, related to the audio leaks commission headed by Justice Isa, was heard by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in his chamber.

Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a contempt of court petition against Justice Faiz Isa.

Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi withdrew his plea, on the basis of which the matter was disposed of.

It should be noted that recently the Supreme Court of Pakistan had stopped the Audio Leaks Inquiry Commission established under the chairmanship of the nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa from working.

On May 20, the federal government formed a three-member judicial commission on the issue of audio leaks. The commission headed by the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, included the chief justices of Balochistan High Court and Islamabad High Court.

The commission was supposed to investigate the leaked audios related to the judiciary.