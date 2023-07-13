Court declares Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat case maintainable

An appeal was filed in Sessions Court Islamabad.

Judge Azam Khan annulled decision of civil judge.

Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi Nikah performed in Iddat period.

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court Islamabad declared the case related to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Nikah during Iddat maintainable.

Judge Azam Khan of District and Sessions Courts Islamabad annulled the decision of Civil Judge Nasr Minallah and declared the Chairman PTI Nikah during the Iddat case admissible.

Earlier, Civil Judge Nasr Minallah had declared the case related to Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat as non-maintainable against which an appeal was filed in the Sessions Court Islamabad.

It should be noted that the statement of Nikah Khawan on the issue of the marriage of Chairman PTI Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi has also come out. He admitted that he was told about Bushra Bibi’s Iddat later, after which Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi Nikah renowned it again.

Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi’s Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed later said in his statement that for the Nikah, he was taken to a house in the Defense area of ​​Lahore where a woman introduced herself as Bushra Bibi’s sister.

She told that all Shariah orders for marriage have been fulfilled and Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are free for marriage after which the Nikah ceremony was performed on January 1st, 2018.