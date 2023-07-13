Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Court declares Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat case maintainable

Court declares Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat case maintainable

Articles
Advertisement
Court declares Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat case maintainable

Court declares Chairman PTI Nikah during Iddat case maintainable

Advertisement
  • An appeal was filed in Sessions Court Islamabad.
  • Judge Azam Khan annulled decision of civil judge.
  • Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi Nikah performed in Iddat period.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court Islamabad declared the case related to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Nikah during Iddat maintainable.

Judge Azam Khan of District and Sessions Courts Islamabad annulled the decision of Civil Judge Nasr Minallah and declared the Chairman PTI Nikah during the Iddat case admissible.

Earlier, Civil Judge Nasr Minallah had declared the case related to Chairman PTI Nikah during  Iddat as non-maintainable against which an appeal was filed in the Sessions Court Islamabad.

It should be noted that the statement of Nikah Khawan on the issue of the marriage of Chairman PTI Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi has also come out. He admitted that he was told about Bushra Bibi’s Iddat later, after which Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi Nikah renowned it again.

Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi’s Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed later said in his statement that for the Nikah, he was taken to a house in the Defense area of ​​Lahore where a woman introduced herself as Bushra Bibi’s sister.

Also Read

PTI strongly lambastes PM’s statement against party chairman
PTI strongly lambastes PM’s statement against party chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's address against...

Advertisement

She told that all Shariah orders for marriage have been fulfilled and Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are free for marriage after which the Nikah ceremony was performed on January 1st, 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story