Edition: English
Edition: English

Customs seizes smuggled smartphones at Faisalabad Airport

  • Customs officials seized smartphones and drone cameras.
  • Officials arrested three smugglers who arrived from Sharjah.
  • Customs officials seized 971 smartphones and 78 iPods.
FAISALABAD: Customs officials seized smuggled smartphones and other goods worth of millions of rupees and arrested three smugglers at Faisalabad Airport.

According to the details, the Customs officials seized a large number of smuggled smartphones, drone cameras, and other accessories worth millions of rupees at Faisalabad Airport.

Sources said that customs officials have arrested three smugglers who arrived from Sharjah.

Customs officials seized 971 smartphones, 78 iPods, drone cameras, and game hardware from passengers’ luggage, the suspects had hidden in bags.

Earlier, customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones at the Sialkot airport and recovered 30 smartphones worth around Rs 100 million from a passenger.

Customs officials recovered 30 iPhones worth around Rs 100 million from a passenger named Adeel who arrived at Sialkot Airport from Sharjah on flight number PK-210. It was later learned that the accused was an employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Officials told the media that the accused flight steward Adeel used to supply smuggled smartphones to Karachi and Lahore.

