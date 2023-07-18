DIMC students approach SHC against collection of fees in dollars

Lawyer said fee challan was started from 1.5m.

DIMC is in Pakistan and students are being charged in dollars.

SHC summoned parties and adjourned hearing till July 26.

KARACHI: The students of Dow International Medical College(DIMC) approached the Sindh High Court against the collection of fees in dollars by the university administration.

However, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry said that the court cannot issue a stay order on it at this time.

According to the details, on the issue of Dow International Medical College charging fees in dollars, the students approached the Sindh High Court(SHC) against charging fees in dollars.

The lawyer petitioner Shahab Sarki said that the fee challan was started from 1.5 million and now it has been increased to 3.2 million. The university is in Pakistan and students are being charged in dollars.

The lawyer said that the university is C category, in one month someone has been given a challan of 3.2 million and someone has been given a challan of 2.8 million. Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry said that still there are fewer fees in the country compared with other countries.

Shahab Sarki Advocate said that it is in the regulation that they cannot increase their fees, on which the court issued a notice to the parties for July 26.

Justice Adnan Iqbal said, “If you(students) want to fill the challan, fill it, you will see later if it is illegal, then you will return the money, to which the petitioner’s lawyer said that we cannot afford the fee.”

Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry further said, “We cannot issue any stay order on him at this time, later the court adjourned further hearing on the petition till July 26.”