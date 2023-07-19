ECP directs political parties to submit detail by Aug 31

ECP has sought details of accounts for 2022-23.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has sought the details of accounts for 2022-23 from the political parties.

The Election Commission has directed that the political parties should submit the account details by August 31. These details should be audited by a Chartered Accountant.

According to the Election Commission, political parties should disclose their annual income, expenses and assets.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan has said that the date of correctness of data, exclusion and transfer of votes has been extended till July 20.

According to the Election Commission, registration of vote, withdrawal and validation of vote can now be done till July 20 2023. Vote registration can be done at one of the permanent or temporary addresses on the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Citizens should submit the form in their respective District Election Commissioner’s office, public can also get this form from District Election Commissioner’s office.