ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 20

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date of application for registration of vote, accuracy of data, exclusion of vote, and transfer of vote.

Citizens can now approach Election Commission till July 20, 2023, for registration, exclusion, and validation of vote.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, citizens can immediately SMS their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300 through mobile phones to get information about their vote and get information about their vote.

According to the spokesman, voter registration can be done at either the permanent or temporary address on the identity card.

Citizens can download the form from Election Commission’s website for registration, transfer, deletion, or change of their vote, which can be filled out and submitted to the concerned District Election Commissioner’s office.

Citizens are also advised to use Form No. 21 for vote registration and transfer. Form No. 22 can be used for objection and exclusion of vote. Form No. 23 has been given for correctness of data.

