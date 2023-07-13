Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 20

ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 20

ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 20

ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 20

  • Citizens can now approach Election Commission till July 20.
  • Citizens can immediately SMS their CNIC number to 8300.
  • Citizens can download form from Election Commission’s website.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date of application for registration of vote, accuracy of data, exclusion of vote, and transfer of vote.

Citizens can now approach Election Commission till July 20, 2023, for registration, exclusion, and validation of vote.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, citizens can immediately SMS their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300 through mobile phones to get information about their vote and get information about their vote.

According to the spokesman, voter registration can be done at either the permanent or temporary address on the identity card.

Citizens can download the form from Election Commission’s website for registration, transfer, deletion, or change of their vote, which can be filled out and submitted to the concerned District Election Commissioner’s office.

Citizens are also advised to use Form No. 21 for vote registration and transfer. Form No. 22 can be used for objection and exclusion of vote. Form No. 23 has been given for correctness of data.

Also Read

ECP commence staff training on Election Management System
ECP commence staff training on Election Management System

EMS system will be used for receiving the results in the upcoming...

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan has commenced the training of polling staff on the Election Management System (EMS) for the upcoming general elections.

ECP has started extensive training of electoral staff on EMS from today.

