ECP proposes to increase remuneration of election staff

It has been proposed to increase honorarium of staff.

ECP proposed to increase honorarium of presiding officer.

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed to increase the remuneration of the election staff for the general elections.

According to the sources of the Election Commission, it has been proposed to increase the honorarium of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers, and deputy messengers.

It is proposed to increase the honorarium of the presiding officer from Rs.6000 while the honorarium of the assistant presiding officers and polling Officer is proposed to be increased from Rs.4500.

Sources say that it has been proposed to increase the remuneration of deputy messenger in the election staff from Rs 2000.

