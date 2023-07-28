Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP suspends non-bailable warrants of Chairman PTI

ECP suspends non-bailable warrants of Chairman PTI

Articles
Advertisement
ECP suspends non-bailable warrants of Chairman PTI

ECP suspends non-bailable warrant of Chairman PTI

Advertisement
  • ECP has issued written order for the July 25 hearing.
  • The chairman PTI will be charged on August 2.
  • Lawyer was directed to obtain documents from law wing.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has issued a written order for the July 25 hearing of the contempt Election Commission case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman.

The written decision of the July 25 hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case against Chairman Pakistan Tehree e Insaf(PTI) has been issued.

According to the verdict, the PTI chairman will be charged on August 2, so he will appear at the next hearing.

The Election Commission has said in the decision that the lawyer requested that he did not have the record of the case. The lawyer requested to get the record and prepare the case, and this request was accepted. The lawyer was directed to obtain the documents from the law wing.

According to the decision of the Election Commission, Chairman PTI appeared before the Election Commission, his arrest warrant is suspended.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan and ordered his arrest and production.

Advertisement

However, Chairman PTI appeared before the Election Commission on July 25.
According to the written decision, the Election Commission suspended the

PTI’s non-bailable arrest warrant in contempt of the ECP case.

Also Read

IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing
IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

Chairman PTI could not get stay-order in Toshakhana case. The court scheduled...

The decision said that the lawyers of Chairman PTI should be given the documents required by the concerned wing, and the non-bailable warrants are temporarily suspended after the appearance of Chairman PTI.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story