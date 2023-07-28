ECP suspends non-bailable warrants of Chairman PTI

ECP has issued written order for the July 25 hearing.

The chairman PTI will be charged on August 2.

Lawyer was directed to obtain documents from law wing.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has issued a written order for the July 25 hearing of the contempt Election Commission case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman.

The written decision of the July 25 hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case against Chairman Pakistan Tehree e Insaf(PTI) has been issued.

According to the verdict, the PTI chairman will be charged on August 2, so he will appear at the next hearing.

The Election Commission has said in the decision that the lawyer requested that he did not have the record of the case. The lawyer requested to get the record and prepare the case, and this request was accepted. The lawyer was directed to obtain the documents from the law wing.

According to the decision of the Election Commission, Chairman PTI appeared before the Election Commission, his arrest warrant is suspended.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan and ordered his arrest and production.

However, Chairman PTI appeared before the Election Commission on July 25.

According to the written decision, the Election Commission suspended the

PTI’s non-bailable arrest warrant in contempt of the ECP case.

The decision said that the lawyers of Chairman PTI should be given the documents required by the concerned wing, and the non-bailable warrants are temporarily suspended after the appearance of Chairman PTI.